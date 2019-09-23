Legendary former Clarets manager Stan Ternent given honour by supporters group

Legendary former Clarets manager Stan Ternent has been bestowed with an Honorary Life Membership of The Clarets Trust.

Stan, who managed Burnley Football Club between 1998 and 2004, still lives in the borough and remains a popular figure in the town.

His successful stint as manager saw the club promoted from the old 2nd to 1st Division (now the Championship) in the 1999/2000 season.

The presentation was made at his home by Clarets Trust Peter Pike and Liam Hallinan with Terry Hephrun was also present.

Mr Pike said: "Stan was a great character as manager and is entitled to be called a Clarets Legend as one of our great managers.

"Stan was delighted to receive this honor - a recognition which is much deserved as he played a key role in moving the Clarets forward towards becoming a Premier League team."

The Clarets Trust is a not-for-profit group run by supporters, for supporters which aims to give fans a voice through supporter representation.