Leave your cars at home to enjoy popular Waddington Duck Race

Waddington Duck Race is going green in a bid to make this year’s fundraiser as safe and sustainable as possible for the hundreds of families who attend this popular event.

The organizers are asking supporters to leave their cars at home and walk, cycle or use shuttle buses to attend the event, which takes place on Sunday, June 23rd.

The village’s famous duck race has grown in popularity over the years – attracting thousands of visitors each June. The race is the focus for a whole weekend of fun and festivities in the village – including the scarecrow festival, a food festival, Maypole Dancing and the crowning of the May Queen.

This year, after work was carried out on the village playing fields, parking for the event is limited. A smaller number of spaces will be available on the Croft – thanks to the support of Waddington St Helen’s Parochial Church Council, but the number of spaces will be significantly smaller and the queues entering and leaving the site are likely to be longer.

In response, Duck Race organizers are asking visitors to walk, cycle or use a shuttle bus operating a regular service from Clitheroe Interchange and Waddington Social Club.

Recommended walking routes – from Low Moor and Clitheroe Interchange – are available on the Duck Race website and social media pages. The recommended cycle route follows the back road from Edisford into the village.

Roads through the village will be closed from 11am and will not reopen until approximately 5pm.

Anita Bater from Friends of the Waddington Duck Race said: “The Duck Race is a very popular family event and we want to make sure it’s as safe and sustainable for families as we can. Closing the main road through the village means visitors can wander around safely and enjoy the atmosphere without worrying about traffic.

“Because we have less parking capacity this year, we are asking as many visitors as possible to walk, cycle or catch the shuttle bus. It’s a gentle 45-minute walk from Clitheroe to Waddington and if you have worked up a bit of a thirst en route, there are plenty of places to enjoy a refreshing drink once you arrive in the village.”

The fun starts at noon on Sunday, June 23rd, with the big race following at 3pm. Duck Race tickets must be purchased before 2-30pm on the day. For more details, go to the @WaddyDucks Facebook page or website: www.waddingtonscarecrows.co.uk.