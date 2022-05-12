And the Friends of Ightenhill Park has announced that this year it will officially open a community hub project which is being kept under wraps under July.

The group meets once a week to and does regular litter picking (or grot-grabbing as they call it), bee keeping, gardening, as well as general maintenance of public areas.

Some of the 'grot grabbers' at Burnley's Ightenhill Park who are celebrating 16 years since the launch of their group devoted to making the park a safe, clean and attractive space for families to enjoy.

One of the volunteers said: “I became a volunteer in 2018 and I haven’t looked back since. I love meeting with them to help clean up our local area and make it a pleasant and safe space.”

Ida Carmichael, who is secretary of the friends’ group, said: “The donations and funding we have received from local businesses have been extremely important to the group and we wouldn’t be where we are now without them.”