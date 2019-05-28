Latest prostate cancer tests to be held in Burnley this Saturday

The latest prostate cancer testing day in Burnley will be held this Saturday at Turf Moor.

The event, organised by the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal, will be held in the James Hargreaves Stand from 10am to 1pm.

No appointments are needed, but a donation of between £5 and £10 is requested towards the appeal.

There will also be two cheque presentations on the day to the charity from the bike riders and a recent beard and head shave.

Since the first testing day held at Turf Moor in 2015, more than 1,900 men from the Burnley community have been tested; 211 of these were referred for further tests and treatments.