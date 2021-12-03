Latest Burnley Planning Applicatons: Bid to transform historic Burnley pub into home
A planning application has been submitted to transform a historic former Burnley pub into a private home.
The scheme relates to the Roggerham Gate Inn with the aim of transforming the building, on Todmorden Road, Briercliffe, into a private dwelling.
Other planning applications submitted recently to Burnley Council include:
Change of levels to the rear garden and formation of ramped access: 32 Healdwood Drive Burnley Lancashire BB12 0EA
Change of use of part of barn to rural therapy use associated with agricultural land: The Orchard Woodend Road Brierfield
Single storey extension to side and rear: 64 Deer Park Road Burnley Lancashire BB10 4SD
Change of use of (B8) warehouse with ancillary retail to Charity Donation Centre to include a retail charity shop for the sale of bulky goods and ancillary smaller comparison goods (Class E): Wash King 31 Westgate Burnley Lancashire BB11 1RY
To extend 4.00m externally beyond the rear wall, height of the extension to eaves 2.23m and maximum overall height 3.56m: 409 Padiham Road Burnley Lancashire BB12 6TB
Erection of six 2 bedroom linked bungalows: Vacant land Claremont Street Burnley
Demolition of existing single storey rear conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension: 429 Cog Lane Burnley Lancashire BB11 5HR
Permission in Principle for residential development of six dwellings and provision of formal link to the Greenway: Land At Low Bank Burnley BB12 6PP
Change of use of an agricultural building plus associated operational development to form 1 dwelling: Former Green Side Farm Burnley Road Hapton Lancashire BB11 5QT
To extend 5.00m externally beyond the rear wall, height of the extension to eaves 3.00m and maximum overall height 4.00m: 21 Dovedale Drive Burnley Ightenhill Lancashire BB12 8XD
Retrospective change of use from sign-making shop (class E(c)(ii)) to Sun-bed and tanning premises (sui generis): 320 Gannow Lane Burnley Lancashire BB12 6HY
Change of use of existing office to a 5 bedroom house in multiple occupation (Class C4): 13 Lyndhurst Road Burnley Lancashire BB10 4ED
Demolition of all remaining structures and redevelopment of up to 451 residential units together with associated open space, landscaping and infrastucture: Former Huncoat Power Station Off Altham Lane Accrington
Conversion of existing 4 bedroom house to 6 bedroom HMO: 1 Redgrave Court Burnley Lancashire BB12 6HD
Temporary use of recreation land for car park (200 spaces) for three years: St Andrews Recreation Ground (Rakehead Rec) Land adjacent To Burnley General Hospital Casterton Avenue Burnley Lancashire BB10 2PQ
Demolition of existing structures to make way for two rear single storey extensions: 32 Peart Street Burnley Lancashire BB10 1EP
Change of use of barn to residential dwelling (C3) and rear extension: St John’s Barn Off Green Lane Off Burnley Road Cliviger
Change of use from offices (Class E g) to 5 residential apartments (Class C3): 12 Dugdale Street Burnley BB11 2AZ
5 x 2 bed and 5 x 3 bed apartments, 9 x 3 bed houses, 9 x 4 bed houses, 4 x 4 bed houses: Land At Liverpool Road Burnley
Change of use to residential care home for five adults (C2), including conversion and extension of existing garage. Former Hillside Farm Billington Road Hapton Lancashire BB11 5PE
Existing amenity land adjacent 88 Burns Street to be enclosed using close boarded fencing around the perimeter to form private garden space and a single storey rear extension. 88 Burns Street Burnley Lancashire BB12 0AJ
Demolition of existing buildings and erection of 3/4 storey extra care accommodation comprising 93 no. apartments (Class C3) with ancillary commercial facilities (Class E), landscaped gardens, and car parking with access from Briercliffe Road. Land To The West Of Briercliffe Road Burnley General Hospital Burnley BB10 2PQ
Change of use of basement office into studio apartment and addition of new roof lights. 21 St James's Row Burnley Lancashire BB11 1EZ
Change of use from licensed premises/public house to private dwelling, both existing upstairs accommodation and conversion of pub area. Roggerham Gate Inn Todmorden Road Briercliffe Lancashire BB10 3PQ