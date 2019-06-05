Latest Barry Kilby prostate cancer testing day biggest yet at Turf Moor

The latest Barry Kilby-inspired prostate cancer testing day in Burnley has been hailed a huge success.

The event, held at Burnley Football Club's Turf Moor stadium, was the biggest yet with 555 men tested and a massive £3,939 raised on the day towards the Barry Kilby Appeal.

Janine Compton, project manager, said: "We broke all of our records at this one - the most ever tested and raised by us.

"Sadly we couldn’t test everyone who came but there will be another small test day in September which these men will be personally invited to. We were supported by the East Lancs Prostate Cancer support group and also nine NHS phlebotomists that gave up their free Saturday to take the samples for us."

Mr Kilby, the Clarets former chairman, also received a cheque on the day for £5,954 raised from a beard and head shave.

Anthony Carter (38) and Ryan Strange (32) from Hapton proved a cut above as they took to the barber's chair for the 'Great Shave' ahead of Burnley's final game of the season against Arsenal.

It was through one of the appeal's testing days down at Turf Moor in 2017 that Anthony's dad, Tony, tested positive for prostate cancer.

He has since completed his treatment and has been given the all clear.