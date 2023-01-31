Last chance to nominate your unsung heroes who go out of their way to help others for one of the first ever Burnley Express backed "Above and Beyond' awards
Time is running out for you to nominate someone who you believe deserves to be honoured in the first ever "Above and Beyond” awards.
The awards, championed by the Burnley Express, aim to find the borough's unsung heroes... groups, individuals and organisations that deserve recognition for their hard work.
The deadline for nominations to be made is Sunday, February 12th. It's simple to nominate, all you have to do is tell us about the fantastic work the individual or group you want to honour does.
The Above and Beyond awards ceremony will take place on March 1st at the University of Central Lancashire’s (UCLan) Victoria Mill site in Burnley. The host for the evening will be East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce director Simon Brierley.
There are 10 categories of awards (see below) and you can submit a nomination against as many categories as you wish.
Group Lifetime Achievement Award
Young Volunteer of the Year
Small Community Group of the Year
Medium to Large Community Group of the Year
Fundraiser of the Year
Volunteer of the Year
Health Champion
Green/Energy Saving Champion
Food Champion
Burnley Ambassador of the Year
Nominees, either individuals or groups/organisations, must either live or be based in the borough of Burnley. The Above and Beyond awards have been developed in partnership between Burnley Council, Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Council for Voluntary Service (CVS) and the Burnley Express.
The lead sponsor of the awards is Urbaser, which provides waste collection and street cleaning services for the borough.