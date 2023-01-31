The awards, championed by the Burnley Express, aim to find the borough's unsung heroes... groups, individuals and organisations that deserve recognition for their hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadline for nominations to be made is Sunday, February 12th. It's simple to nominate, all you have to do is tell us about the fantastic work the individual or group you want to honour does.

Do you know a group, organisation or an individual who is worthy of an 'Above and Beyond' award?

The Above and Beyond awards ceremony will take place on March 1st at the University of Central Lancashire’s (UCLan) Victoria Mill site in Burnley. The host for the evening will be East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce director Simon Brierley.

There are 10 categories of awards (see below) and you can submit a nomination against as many categories as you wish.

 Group Lifetime Achievement Award

 Young Volunteer of the Year

 Small Community Group of the Year

 Medium to Large Community Group of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

 Fundraiser of the Year

 Volunteer of the Year

 Health Champion

 Green/Energy Saving Champion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

 Food Champion

 Burnley Ambassador of the Year

Nominees, either individuals or groups/organisations, must either live or be based in the borough of Burnley. The Above and Beyond awards have been developed in partnership between Burnley Council, Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Council for Voluntary Service (CVS) and the Burnley Express.