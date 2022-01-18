Lancashire resident comes forward to claim £138,000 Euromillions win

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, confirmed that it has received a claim for a £138,366.60 EuroMillions prize.

The claimant matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number on a ticket that was bought in the Borough of Wyre for the draw on December 3 2021.

Camelot said the claim is now going through the process of validation. Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news. There will be no information on whether it is an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize. We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email [email protected]