The problem of missing dogs in Burnley and Pendle has "never been as bad," says an animal search and rescue group.

The founder of Lancashire Lost Dog Network says it has seen a significant rise in missing pets nationally in the past 12 months.

Jonathan Howarth is concerned about how the group will help this growing number return to their owners and avoid ending up in dog pounds.

In the UK, a stray dog can remain in a pound for seven days and, if unclaimed by its owners, is either rehomed or put to sleep due to a lack of kennel space.

Jonathan Howarth, founder of Lancashire Lost Dog Network, with his tracking dog, Brena.

"More dogs are getting out. We don't blame people as we know accidents happen. But there's been a huge increase in escaped dogs who are often quickly found and reunited. We help with the dogs who are struggling to get home.

"There are many dogs we believe have no traceability that potentially could be euthanised unless a rescue space can be found."

He urges people to put collars with ID tags on their dogs to make it easier for his team to trace owners when they find missing pets.

"The data on microchips is fantastic, but someone with access to a database like a vet has to scan them, which takes time. Tags are efficient and display pet owners' phone numbers, so if we find someone's lost dog, we can call them there and then, making it quicker for us to reunite them."

Brena, a tracking dog who trains with K9 Rehab in Fence to help find missing pets as part of Lancashire Lost Dog Network.

The law requires all dogs to wear a collar and ID tag outside in public, which must detail their owner's name and address, including postcode. Since 2016, pet owners must by law microchip their dogs by eight-weeks-old, and update their contact details on a government-approved database.

"A lot of missing dogs don't have tags," said Jonathan.

"If owners had tags on their dogs, it would save a lot of time and trips to the vets as they wouldn't have to trace the owner through the microchip database."

The Network is a voluntary organisation that hopes to expand into a community interest company. Its volunteers support and guide people when their pets go missing, alongside maintaining full-time jobs.

"We help many people and have had owners say they couldn't have found their dog without us," said Jonathan.

But, he added, the work is expensive and requires a particular skillset, like trapping animals. The team uses search dogs and thermal equipment, with traps costing £1,000 each and thermal cameras around £2,200.

"People don't see [the expense], and that's why we need support. As soon as we get up until midnight, we are advising and helping owners. We could be out until 3am trapping animals."

Volunteers searching for a lost dog also need a good understanding of their behaviour. Jonathan said they consider the dog's "need to settle and not feel pressured" and that large groups of people shouting its name would make it "panic and leave the area" unless his team catches it. Volunteers treat every dog individually, consider the environment, and evaluate the dangers, as "searching can be detrimental if there's a chance of the dog bolting towards a motorway or railway."

To donate towards the group's work, please search for the Lancashire Lost Dog Network on Facebook for details about how to do so.