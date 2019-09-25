Labour proposal to cut Council Tax for Burnley working age households on lowest incomes

Burnley's Labour group will put forward a proposal at tonight's full council meeting that would reduce Council Tax for 6,800 households in the borough.

The proposal would retain £200,000 in the local economy and mean reductions in bills of up to £25 for a single person and £33 for a couple living in a Band A property.

Coun. Mark Townsend, leader of the Labour Group, said: “In 2010 the poorest working age households paid nothing towards their Council Tax. Many couples are now asked to pay over £220. Over the last two years the amount they pay has increased at double the rate of inflation.

"It is only right that the working age poor who have suffered severely with benefit cuts and depressed wages under Tory and Lib Dem austerity are provided with help when money becomes available. The council needs to play its part in reducing poverty, helping people to avoid the need to attend food banks and assist people to get out of debt.”

The proposal, if adopted by the council, will be funded by ring fencing the increased Council Tax revenue raised by the council’s policy to increase premiums on long term empty homes.