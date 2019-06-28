Kind weather forecast for Pendle Hill sleepout

A stunning sunrise is expected to greet a generous group of hardy souls camping at the summit of Pendle Hill this weekend for charity.

On Saturday 60 people will be sleeping overnight on top of the famous hill with nothing but a sleeping bag and good company to raise money for SafeSpace, the charity which provides accommodation for young homeless people in Pendle and Rossendale.

Joining the group will be BBC presenters Graham Liver and Mike Stevens as well as Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson for Survival on the Summit.

Charity manager Claire Bennett said: “We’re delighted to be able to mark our 21st birthday by putting on such an iconic event. Never before have people had the opportunity to sleep out on top of our most iconic landmark, so we hope lots of people will get involved.

“The money will be put to really good use too, supporting young homeless people right here in our area. We’re so very grateful to everyone who’s jumped on board to support this momentous event."

Positive Action in the Community, which runs the SafeSpace supported accommodation project for young homeless people, is hosting the event in conjunction with Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team and Silentnight beds, and by kind permission of Lord Clitheroe.