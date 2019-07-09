Kind-hearted fundraisers hoping to send Burnley mum with terminal cancer on dream holiday

Friends of a Burnley mum-of-two who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer are raising money to send her on a dream holiday.



Nicola Burbridge, reception manager at Briercliffe Surgery, was diagnosed with colorectal cancer at the beginning of the year.

The 41-year-old, who has two children, Harris (18) and Ebony (21), was given the devastating news that she only has 18 months to live in June, weeks after booking a dream holiday for her and her partner, Callum, to Jamaica.

Since the terminal prognosis Nicola has seen her travel insurance soar to £2,000 leaving her holiday plans in tatters.

Rachel Webb, who is a practice nurse at Briercliffe Surgery, said she along with a group of friends were trying to do all they could to ensure Nicola is able to board her flight to the Caribbean in October.

"We desperately want Nicola to be able to go on this holiday," she said. "There's a fundraising page been set up - click here - and we are also holding a fundraising event at Turf Moor on Saturday, August 17th. We've had loads of prizes donated for a raffle and there'll be a DJ and karaoke on the night. Tickets are £15; £5 will go towards the hot buffet Burnley Football Club are putting on and the £10 will go towards Nicola.

"We also want to help raise awareness of colorectal cancer. If people have had any change in bowel habits, bloating or pain or problems with urgency in going to the toilet then they need to seek professional advice. There's no shame in going to a GP, it might help save your life."

For more information on the Turf Moor fundraising night or to buy tickets, ring Briercliffe Surgery on 01282 648051.