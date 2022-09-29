Burnley Wood Community Group in partnership with Calico (BWCC) is collecting blankets and sleeping bags, as well as warm winter clothes like hats, gloves and dressing gowns.

The volunteers are calling on the community to make a donation in order to help people struggling with the cost of rising heating bills.

Philip Chamberlain, group chairperson, said: “We are doing it to help people because the cost of living is going through the roof. We know a lot of people who are struggling to afford heating and one way to help them out is by having a blanket and clothing collection. It will be a hard winter for everyone.

Burnley Wood Community Centre.

“The collection goes hand-in-hand with what a community centre should do. They are there to help people.”

Donations can be dropped off at the community centre.