Kind hearted Burnley schoolboy raids his own piggybank to smash year long charity challenge and raise £2,300

Starting in January, 2021, Alfie set himself a challenge to raise £1,000 in a year after hearing how fund raising helped so many people. He chose to help Pendleside Hospice as several family members have used the services there.

Alfie reached his target by May so decided to carry on fund raising and get to £2,000, a challenge he met with ease.

With the help of his proud parents, Andrew and Kirsty, Alfie organised a different fund raiser every month, from selling football scratch cards, bake sales, quizzes, name the dinosaur teddy, arts and crafts to a Beano challenge, Christmas craft sale and chocolate tombola at his school, St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie Butler raised £2,300 for Pendleside Hospice in a year long series of fund raisers

Alfie, who turned eight in May last year, also got his team mates at Fulledge Colts under 9 whites involved

He was planning a sponsored bike ride but that has gone on hold as Alfie's cycle broke before he got chance to do it.

Kirsty said: "We are so proud of Alfie. He is such a kind and caring little boy and always asking about ways he can help people."

Describing Alfie as 'an absolute delight and wonderful inspiration' Jo Applegate, who is individual giving fundraiser at the hospice, said: "Alfie has been so enthusiastic throughout.

Hospice hero Alfie Butler with his beloved pet dog Chip

"I’m going to really miss finding out what he’s up to every month. "