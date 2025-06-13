Community champions Alaster and Tracy Hirst have been officially recognised for the sterling work they’ve done to improve the Burnley housing estate, which has been their home for the past eight years.

From regular litter picks, the installation of extra rubbish bins, dog bins and benches to launching a campaign for a major upgrade to the children’s playground at Holcombe Drive, this dedicated couple are the epitome of what it means to ‘Keep Burnley Beautiful,’ the Burnley Express campaign launched last year that puts the spotlight on those doing their bit to improve the town.

And Alaster and Tracy have now been highly commended in the green issues and environmental health section of the recent Burnley Above and Beyond Awards.

Alaster and Tracy Hirst are on a mission to improve the Holcombe Drive estate in Burnley where they have lived for eight years. Here they are in the recently upgraded park which they campaigned to get funding for.

Hosted by Burnley Council with support from the Burnley and Pendle CVS, the Burnley Express and burnley.social, the couple were overwhelmed to discover they had even been nominated. “It was wonderful to be recognised, but that’s not what we do this for, “ said Alaster. “We love living here and we want to make it a fantastic place for everyone to live. It just feels like the right thing to do.”

Sitting in the shadow of the hallowed Turf Moor, or the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ as Alaster calls it, and just a short stroll into the town centre, a primary school and two beautiful parks, the Hirsts believe Holcombe Drive could become a ‘gem’ of an estate where people aspire to live.

And they hope that residents seeing them up and actively clearing up rubbish and sweeping pathways and pavements has encouraged them to take some pride in where they live too. Tracy said: “The amount of litter we have collected has reduced so we hope that’s a sign people, especially the younger generation, are taking note and doing their bit to keep the area tidy. It’s their home too.”

Tracy set up a facebook group for residents to discuss ideas and keep track of all the improvements. It’s also a way for residents to report any incidents of concern or crime. The group recently helped to get a stolen bike returned to its rightful owner.

Their tenacity in attracting funding from Burnley Council for a major upgrade to the park was perhaps the pinnacle of success for the Hirsts.

The upgraded play area was unveiled in a special ribbon-cutting ceremony. Leader of Burnley Council, Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, and representative councillors for the Bank Hall ward, Coun. Lubna Khan and Coun. Sehrish Lone, held the ribbon while Alaster had the honour of cutting it.

The improvements were funded by Burnley Council and the upgrades include modern play equipment including a wide slide with infill steps to improve accessibility, new safety surfacing, new swings and a basket swing, new zip line on the grass to ensure children of all abilities can enjoy the space. The council is also aiming to improve the drainage on this site, particularly to improve the grassed area. This was indeed a proud moment for the Hirsts who both suffer from debilitating health issues.

Praising the couple’s efforts Coun. Anwar said: “Alaster and Tracy are true community champions. They quietly go about making their community a better, cleaner and safer place. Not for reward or accolades, but because they want to make a difference. They set an example for the rest of us. They deserve this recognition.”

Alaster, who is always on hand to help out neighbours with odd jobs, including installing a ramp for a wheelchair user to access her home, said: “Neither of us are able to work, so we hope that by doing what we do we are putting something back into the community.”

And the Hirsts are very keen to credit their local councillors and also Greenspaces staff for always supporting them and helping them to achieve their aims. Alaster said: “The council is often criticised, but the help we have received has been invaluable. Our councillors have been fantastic with us and always there with support.

“People sometimes ask us why we are doing what we do as they feel it’s the ‘council’s job’ but we believe the residents have a part to play also.

“It’s about having pride in where you live and helping to make it a better place for everyone to enjoy.”