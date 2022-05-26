Julie, who runs in the 60-64 age category, is coming up to completing 200 parkruns.

She admitted: “I can’t tell you how much Burnley Parkrun has enhanced my life. The lovely friends I’ve made and the support and camaraderie is second to none.

"It was a 20-year dream of mine to run the London Marathon and what an experience!

Julie Bithell admits Burnley parkrun, which is marking its 10th year, helped her achieve a dream of completing the London Marathon in 2021.

“The organisation, the crowd, the volunteers were all incredible. What a humbling experience, feeling the love and support of thousands and thousands of strangers on the streets of London, all shouting people's names and encouraging us all on. It felt like taking part in one big street party.

"It's so hard to put into words what the experience felt like….incredible, amazing, fabulous doesn’t do it justice! I felt so humbled and privileged to be taking part in this run.

“I never thought when I turned up at the amazing and fabulous Burnley Parkrun five years ago, bringing with me a backpack containing a banana and water - in case I needed them! - that I would actually realise my dream of running the London Marathon.

“I thought this was something proper runners did, not the snail runner I am.

"The training was hard, I can’t lie. However the amazing running friends I have made at Burnley Parkrun all supported and helped me, so achieving my goal, and getting the medal, really was a team effort.