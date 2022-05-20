These were the scenes as mourners gathered in Padiham to pay their final respects to Katie Kenyon. (Credit: PA/ Peter Byrne)

Katie Kenyon’s funeral: These were the scenes as mourners lined the streets to honour the life of a ‘murdered’ Burnley mum

Family, friends and the general public lined the streets of Padiham to say their final goodbyes to mum-of-two Katie Kenyon.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 20th May 2022, 12:29 pm
A service to celebrate Katie Kenyon’s life was held at St Leonard's Church before she was laid to rest in Burnley Cemetery on Friday (May 20).

These were the scenes:

Katie Kenyon's funeral

The funeral of Katie Kenyon was held in her home town of Padiham, Burnley, on May 20. (Credit: PA/ Family Handout)

Katie Kenyon's funeral

Mourners carrying purple balloons – Katie's favourite colour – gathered outside St Leonard's Church to prepare for the funeral. (Credit: PA/ Peter Byrne)

Katie Kenyon's funeral

Mourners hugging and consoling one another. (Credit: PA/ Peter Byrne)

Katie Kenyon's funeral

A horse-drawn carriage adorned in purple arrives for the funeral. (Credit: PA/ Peter Byrne)

