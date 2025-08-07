June and July gallery: Readers’ photos from across Burnley and beyond

By John Deehan
Published 7th Aug 2025, 10:30 BST
Thank you to everyone who shared their photos with us over June and July.

Here’s a look at just some of the great snaps captured by our readers across Burnley and beyond.

.

1. Clouds in Barnoldswick

. Photo: Zoe Rawcliffe

Photo Sales
.

2. Clouds in Barnoldswick

. Photo: Zoe Rawcliffe

Photo Sales
.

3. Clouds in Barnoldswick

. Photo: Zoe Rawcliffe

Photo Sales
.

4. Rising of the full "Strawberry Moon"

. Photo: Peter Stawicki

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice