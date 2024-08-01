July photos: 24 super summer snaps from around Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley

By John Deehan
Published 1st Aug 2024, 10:10 BST
Enjoy this selection of photographs taken by Burnley Express readers throughout the month of July.

If you have any pictures you would like to share with us, please email [email protected] or [email protected]

1. Hurstwood

. Photo: Kate Turner

2. Hurstwood

. Photo: Joyce Margaret Clarke

3. Charolais beef bull at Cant Clough

. Photo: Keith Rawson

4. Ightenhill sunset

. Photo: Emily Bryan

