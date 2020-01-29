Join Peppa Pig on a Muddy Puddle Walk for Save the Children

Nurseries, early years groups, families and children are being encouraged to take part in Peppa Pig’s Muddy Puddle Walk for Save the Children.

Organising a Muddy Puddle Walk is a great way for little ones to explore the world around them and jump in muddy puddles, just like eOne’s Peppa Pig, for a worthy cause.

If you and your team of Muddy Puddle Walkers make a real splash and raise £150 or more for Save the Children, you could receive one of hundreds of fantastic Peppa Prizes.

The money you raise will help Save the Children’s work in the UK and around the world, to make sure children stay safe, healthy and keep learning, so they can become who they want to be.

The walks will take place between May 11th and 17th.

Sign up now at MuddyPuddleWalk.org for your free Muddy Puddle Walk fund-raising pack full of fun Peppa Pig inspired activities to help you get started