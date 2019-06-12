Jobs fair to be held while young out of work claimants falls in Burnley and Pendle

The number of young people claiming out of work benefits in Burnley and Pendle has dropped over the last five years.

In Burnley in February this year there were 576 claimants in the 18-24 year old age group, down by 28% from five years ago. The overall claimant count shows 3,049 which is down by 11% since five years ago.

Similarly, in Pendle, there were 252 claimants in that age group in February, down by 57% since five years ago. The overall claimant count shows 2,018 which is down by 29% from five years ago.

Burnley Job Centre has since October 1st last year helped 795 people into work, of which 228 had reported health conditions.

Tracey Eades, partnership adviser, said: "It is about finding the right job and sustainable job for each individual. We continue to work very closely with Lancashire Adult Learning which now runs job clubs in each of our job centres.

"We also continue to work closely with Charter Walk Shopping Centre in Burnley which has various vacancies."

Meanwhile, in Pendle, a jobs fair called Pendle Prospects is planned for Friday July 10th from 10am to 1pm at The Leisure Box in Brierfield.

Rossendale MP and Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry MP said: "The Northern Powerhouse is not just a plan for the future, it's a story of success as these figures show. There are more than 107,000 more small businesses across the North West since 2010 and we're supporting them to grow and provide jobs for local people."