Palazzo Italian restaurant in Burnley is the venue for the dinner on Tuesday, April 12th.

Tickets are £18 and there is a raffle which includes a prize of a £40 voucher for Palazzo.

Hosts are the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Mark Townsend and his wife Kerry. Proceeds will go to their chosen charities, Safenet, Derian House children’s hospice and Barry Kilby prostate cancer appeal.

The Mayor and Mayoress Coun. Mark Townsend and his wife Kerry pictured with friends and family at their annual ball