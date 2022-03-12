Italian restaurant venue for charity dinner hosted by Burnley's civic couple
Burnley’s civic heads are to host one of their final fund raising events next month.
Palazzo Italian restaurant in Burnley is the venue for the dinner on Tuesday, April 12th.
Tickets are £18 and there is a raffle which includes a prize of a £40 voucher for Palazzo.
Hosts are the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Mark Townsend and his wife Kerry. Proceeds will go to their chosen charities, Safenet, Derian House children’s hospice and Barry Kilby prostate cancer appeal.
Tickets are available from [email protected]