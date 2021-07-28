Intrepid schoolboy (seven) is pride of Pendle after conquering Wales' highest mountain

But it was a breeze for seven- year- old Pendle boy Cole Shaw who completed the challenge to scale Mount Snowdon in five hours.

Cole, who goes to Castercliff Primary School in Nelson, was joined by his aunt, Sarah Darcy and her partner, Danielle Nuttall.

And Cole's amazing feat has already raised £680,which is over double the original £300 target set.

We did it! Cole Shaw at the top of Snowdon with his aunt Sarah Darcy (left) and her partner Danielle Nuttall

The money raised will be donated to for BK's Heroes, a charity which raises awareness of brain cancer and kidney disease in the name of Burnley-born Ben King who died in 2016.

Before his death Ben dreamed of raising £10,000 for brain and kidney disease-prevention causes. Ben's parents, David and Fiona, took on the mantle of Ben's dream and the charity has raised thousands of pounds, with the money used to fund research programmes into brain tumours at UCLAN Preston and Preston Royal Hospital as well as a renal research nurse at Preston Royal Hospital.

The charity has also donated fans, radios, and DVD players for patients at the Renal, Neuro, and Major Trauma Units at Preston Royal Hospital; toiletries for patients admitted as emergencies; a remote-controlled car to Manchester Children's Hospital; and has helped families suffering with either brain or kidney disease by providing equipment, financial help, and support.

The charity has helped Cole and his family after his mum, Mandy, was diagnosed with kidney failure almost two years ago. A student at the former Gawthorpe High School in Burnley, Mandy (37) now lives in Nelson with her partner Liam Shaw, Cole and his big brothers, Mason (11) and 15-year-old Jamie.

Cole is on top of the world after conquering the highest mountain in Wales

Sarah, who lives in Burnley, said: "Talking about his mum's illness has really helped Cole and the family to cope and BK's Heroes has provided us with a lot of help, information and support.

"Cole said he wanted to do something to help the charity on behalf of his mum and he is a real little adventurer so we came up with the idea to climb Snowdon as myself and Danielle did it last year.

"It was tough and especially on the hottest day of the year too but Cole did it and we are all so proud of him.

"The money Cole has raised will contribute towards supporting families that are in a similar situation to ours."

Cole (third from left) with his mum Mandy, brothers Mason and Jamie and Mandy's other sister Hannah

To make a donation to Cole's challenge please click HERE