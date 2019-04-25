Inquest hearing date set into deaths of popular Burnley couple who died on Egyptian holiday

A pre-inquest hearing is due to be held next week into the deaths of Burnley couple, John and Susan Cooper,. who died on holiday in Egypt.

The hearing will take place next Wednesday (May 1st) at the coroner's court in Preston.

A spokesman for Burnley based solicitors Smith Jones said today: "It is not clear precisely what progress has been made in the investigation to date, nor what issues will be addressed at the hearing."

The couple's daughter, Kelly Ormerod, is due to make a statement after the hearing.

The popular and well known couple became ill and died while staying on the Thomas Cook holiday in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada in August last year.

An inquest into the Coopers' deaths was opened and adjourned at Preston Coroner's Court and although post-mortem examinations have been carried out they have not been able to determine the cause of death.

Mr Cooper (69) and his 63-year-old wife were holidaying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel with Kelly and her three children. When they failed to turn up for breakfast one morning Kelly went to their room where she found them both seriously ill.

Doctors were called to the room, but Mr Cooper collapsed and died. Mrs Cooper had a heart attack in an ambulance and could not be revived.

Forensic examinations carried out by authorities in Egypt reported the cause of deaths as being linked to E.coli bacteria.

Married in 1975, the couple met at the former Hop nightclub in Burnley where John worked as a doorman.

The son of a miner, John attended St Mary's Primary and the former Towneley High schools.

He also worked as a window cleaner before going into the building trade, launching his own business, Safe As Houses, which specialised in building properties and extensions.

A keen diver, John, who was affectionately known as 'Cooperman.'

A freemason, he was a member of the Abbey lodge at Whalley. Nelson born Susan had worked for Thomas Cook travel agents in Burnley town centre for many years.

