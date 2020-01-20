Incredible life-size cake of Queen legend Freddie Mercury really does rock!

A life-sized edible depiction of rock singer Freddie Mercury was the icing on the cake for a man celebrating his 60th birthday.

For the birthday boy, who is a huge Queen fan from the Midlands, was presented a spectacular portrayal of the hit band's iconic frontman - and it tasted more delicious than he ever imagined.

The stunning life-size cake weighed 100 kilos

Standing over 7.5ft tall and taking centre stage, the amazing cake, weighing 100 kilos, was created by the extremely talented Rosie Dummer. A well-known personality in the cake industry, 52-year-old Rosie (AKA Rosie Cake-Diva), rose to the challenge and spent weeks crafting a cake version of the superstar showman at her Clitheroe home.

She said: "I was contacted by the family of the man who was celebrating his 60th birthday milestone. They told me that he was a huge Queen fan and if it was possible to create a life-size Freddie Mercury birthday cake. When we unveiled the cake, the birthday boy was absolutely gobsmacked and couldn't stop crying. Due to the size of it, everyone was stunned and kept asking, is it really cake?! They just couldn't believe it and everyone said it tasted delicious."

The cake was sculpted out of vanilla sponge and covered in icing. The baking process was filmed for TV's "Wonderful World of Chocolate" series, which will air on Channel 5 in due course, however, it was the transportation of the cake which caused a huge headache for Rosie.

"Taking this cake to the Midlands was a nightmare! It was very heavy and you've got to remember the whole cake is covered in icing with lots of fine detail so we have to be extremely careful. A massive thanks to Castle Sheet Metal Ltd and Inside Track in Clitheroe for helping me in delivering the cake in one piece!"

Hard work pays off for Rosie who is delighted with her impressive creation

Given its size, the cake fed hundreds at the party and much to Rosie's amazement, it was all gone by the end of the night!

Rosie is no stranger to creating memorable cakes, Last year she hit the national headlines with one of her show stopping cake creations depicting the Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The 7ft life-sized cake sculpture of "BoJo" was made as the feature cake for the annual Cake and Bake Show held at London Excel.

And there seems to be no rest for the super-talented woman. This weekend she is set to appear on celebrity chef James Martin's Saturday Morning on ITV. The TV chef is back in the kitchen celebrating 100 episodes of food, fun, celebrity guests, top chefs and delicious recipes. On Saturday's episode, Rosie will appear on the show and present him with a cake that's been made to look exactly like him.