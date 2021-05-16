Increasing concern over missing teenager with links to Burnley and Read
Police are growing increasingly concerned about the welfare of a missing teenage boy with links to Burnley.
Joshua Dunning (17) has been missing since Monday May 10th.
A police appeal has been ongoing since his disappearance.
Joshua was last seen in Bacup and as time goes on police and family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Joshua is described as white, slim build, with short dark hair.
Joshua’s hair is shaven on the sides and back. Joshua wears distinctive black glasses.
He is believed to have connections to the Padiham, Read and Burnley areas.
A police spokesman said: "We would also appeal to Joshua himself to make contact with his family or the police.
"If you have any information, please contact the police immediately on 101 quoting incident 322 of the 11/5/21."