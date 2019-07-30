Tractors line up ready for the seventh annual Pendle Witch Tractor Road Run

IN PICTURES: Tractors roll for annual Ribble Valley road run

Despite the inclement weather, 44 tractors took part in this year's Pendle Witch Tractor Road Run.


The event, which is in its seventh year, saw all makes of tractors from a 1955 Grey Fergi to a 2019 John Deere.

Despite the damp weather, the event was a huge success

Seventh annual Pendle Witch Tractor Road Run

Tractors in Waddington

In Whalley

