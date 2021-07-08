In pictures: 'It's coming home' for England fans in Burnley who cheered on their team to victory at cricket club
England fans packed into Lowerhouse Cricket Club to watch England beat Denmark 2-1 in the semi finals of the Euro 2020 Championships last night.
The clubhouse and outdoor area was packed for the tense game which saw England win a place in the final against Italy on Sunday.
The cricket club also showed the game last Saturday night when England beat Germany 2-0.
Cheers of the fans at the cricket club could be heard all around the area as the celebrations continued after the game was over. And Sarah Atherton captured these fantastic photographs
