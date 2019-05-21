IN PICTURES: It was fun for all the family at the popular Burnley Community Festival

Did you make it down to Queen's Park on Saturday? Photos: Andy Ford.

1. Burnley Community Festival Live music and fun activities kept young and old entertained at the Queen's Park festival other Buy a Photo

2. Burnley Community Festival Live music and fun activities kept young and old entertained at the Queen's Park festival other Buy a Photo

3. Burnley Community Festival Live music and fun activities kept young and old entertained at the Queen's Park festival other Buy a Photo

4. Burnley Community Festival Live music and fun activities kept young and old entertained at the Queen's Park festival other Buy a Photo

View more