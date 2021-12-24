There were some great seasonal fancy dress outfits at this year's Hurst Green Turkey Trot. Picture by David Belshaw

IN PICTURES: Hurst Green Turkey Trot 2021 proves to be the 'best ever' with record-breaking participants

The annual Hurst Green Turkey Trot on Saturday was another runaway success.

By Faiza Afzaal
Friday, 24th December 2021, 12:30 pm

The five-mile trail race, which took place at Hurst Green, saw a record breaking 350 runners in seasonal fancy dress complete the testing course, which involved an ascent of Longridge Fell.

Pictures by David Belshaw.

1. There were some great seasonal fancy dress outfits at this year's Hurst Green Turkey Trot. Picture by David Belshaw

There were some great seasonal fancy dress outfits at this year's Hurst Green Turkey Trot. Picture by David Belshaw

Photo Sales

2. There were some great seasonal fancy dress outfits at this year's Hurst Green Turkey Trot. Picture by David Belshaw

There were some great seasonal fancy dress outfits at this year's Hurst Green Turkey Trot. Picture by David Belshaw

Photo Sales

3. There were some great seasonal fancy dress outfits at this year's Hurst Green Turkey Trot. Picture by David Belshaw

There were some great seasonal fancy dress outfits at this year's Hurst Green Turkey Trot. Picture by David Belshaw

Photo Sales

4. There were some great seasonal fancy dress outfits at this year's Hurst Green Turkey Trot. Picture by David Belshaw

There were some great seasonal fancy dress outfits at this year's Hurst Green Turkey Trot. Picture by David Belshaw

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3