IN PICTURES: Hats off as Whalley walkers celebrate Silver Jubilee festive trek

Walkers laced their boots and donned silly hats to take part in the 25th annual Whalley Walk and Ridiculous Hat Competition, raising money for a good local cause.



In total, 36 people and two dogs who took part in the Silver Jubilee six-mile post-Christmas walk.

Chris Oxley

Organiser of the event, Ivan Hargreaves, said all the people who took part had a great time. He added: "The weather was overcast, but relatively mild for the time of year. With the recent rain it was very muddy underfoot in parts. Everyone had a splendid time celebrating the walk's 25th anniversary. The walkers stopped at The Game Cock, in Great Harwood (a bit more than halfway) for refreshments. The ridiculous hat award went to the Oxley family, of Whalley, all of whom made a supreme effort for their first-ever Whalley Walk! At the end of the walk a collection raised £110 for Nightsafe Blackburn."

Dot Crooks

The group of walkers and their four-legged friends

Ian and Alastair Crooks

Zoe and Adrian