Staff conquering the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

IN PICTURES: Clitheroe teachers and pupils smash three peaks for charity!

Despite aches and pains, trips and falls, a group of extremely motivated staff from Ribblesdale High School, Clitheroe, succeeded in conquering the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

Following a number of practise walks, this staff challenge team were determined to complete this epic 24-mile trek, and sometimes steep hike within the recommended 12 hours…and indeed they accomplished this!

Ribblesdale pupils put their best foot forward for charity walk

Ribblesdale pupils tackle sponsored walk

Staff are all smiles scaling the peaks

Ribblesdale staff scale the peaks

