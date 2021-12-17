IN PICTURES: Christmas magic as excited Clitheroe children meet Father Christmas

Santa managed to visit a large proportion of the roads and streets in Clitheroe and many of the villages around Clitheroe, where he was very impressed by the Christmas decorations and was very well received by the parents and friends of the children, who showed their appreciation by contributing generously to the fundraising efforts of the Clubs, who were raising funds for local charities.
Santa also found time to greet children in Clitheroe town centre on December 11th and is ready to meet more excited youngsters today (December 17th) and tomorrow.
1. Big smiles all round as Ribble Valley families meet Father Christmas. Pictures by David Bleazard
2. Big smiles all round as Ribble Valley families meet Father Christmas. Pictures by David Bleazard
3. Big smiles all round as Ribble Valley families meet Father Christmas. Pictures by David Bleazard
4. Big smiles all round as Ribble Valley families meet Father Christmas. Pictures by David Bleazard
