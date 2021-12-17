Big smiles all round as Ribble Valley families meet Father Christmas. Pictures by David Bleazard

IN PICTURES: Christmas magic as excited Clitheroe children meet Father Christmas

Santa brought joy and wonder to many young children in the Ribble Valley during two of the weeks leading up to Christmas, through the efforts of the members of the Rotary Clubs of Clitheroe and Ribblesdale, Clitheroe Round Table and the Clitheroe Scouting community.

By Faiza Afzaal
Friday, 17th December 2021, 12:21 pm
Updated Friday, 17th December 2021, 12:22 pm

Santa managed to visit a large proportion of the roads and streets in Clitheroe and many of the villages around Clitheroe, where he was very impressed by the Christmas decorations and was very well received by the parents and friends of the children, who showed their appreciation by contributing generously to the fundraising efforts of the Clubs, who were raising funds for local charities.

Santa also found time to greet children in Clitheroe town centre on December 11th and is ready to meet more excited youngsters today (December 17th) and tomorrow.

