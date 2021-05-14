In pictures: Celebrating Burnley's own 'Florence Nightingales' for International Nurses' Day
International Nurses' Day was celebated around the world this week.
Friday, 14th May 2021, 12:30 pm
Held to mark the contributions that nurses make to society, this year is perhaps more significant than ever before due to Covid-19.
Nurses across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley have worked tirelessly in hospitals, GP surgeries and in the community to keep everyone safe as the pandemic took hold. And they have also played a leading role in the vaccination programme as it has been rolled out across the borough.
Page 1 of 3