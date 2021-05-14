Pendleside Hospice nursing staff with their ambassador, TV and radio star Jordan North

In pictures: Celebrating Burnley's own 'Florence Nightingales' for International Nurses' Day

International Nurses' Day  was celebated around the world this week.

By Susan Plunkett
Friday, 14th May 2021, 12:30 pm

Held to mark the contributions that nurses make to society, this year is perhaps more significant than ever before due to Covid-19.

Nurses across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley have worked tirelessly in hospitals, GP surgeries and in the community to keep everyone safe as the pandemic took hold. And they have also played a leading role in the vaccination programme as it has been rolled out across the borough.

1.

Pendleside Hospice nurse Joanne Doherty is still smiling after shifts on the run doing the job she loves

2.

Helen Davies (left) of Burnley, a nurse in the critical care unit at the Royal Preston Hospital with her colleague Sheleen Armstrong

3.

Critical care specialist nurse Helen Davies at the Royal Preston Hospital

4.

Helen Davies (second from left) with colleagues at the Royal Preston Hospital

