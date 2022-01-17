In pictures: Burnley says a final farewell to former MP who was a 'voice of the people' for over two decades

Mr Pike, who was the town's Labour MP from 1983 to 2005, was hailed as a campaigner for social justice, community cohesion and the most vulnerable in society.

Regarded as 'the voice' for the people of Burnley, Mr Pike was a keen followed of Burnley FC and also a founding member of Building Bridges and the Emmaus homeless charity.

The Bishop of Burnley the Rt Rev Philip North conducted Mr Pike's funeral service at St Peter's Church yesterday and these pictures, by photographers Neil Cross and Kelvin Stuttard, capture the poignancy of the day.

