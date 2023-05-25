News you can trust since 1877
In photos: Charity ball at Crow Wood Hotel Burnley raises £50,000 for Pendleside Hospice and Community Grocery

Guests stepped onto the red carpet for a charity ball that raised the fantastic total of £50,000 for Pendleside Hospice and Burnley Community Grocery.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 25th May 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 16:19 BST

The chosen charities of Crow Wood Hotel in Burnley, the ball was held there and guests and event sponsors came together to raise funds and bid generously during the auction to win a selection of coveted prizes and experiences.

