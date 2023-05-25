In photos: Charity ball at Crow Wood Hotel Burnley raises £50,000 for Pendleside Hospice and Community Grocery
Guests stepped onto the red carpet for a charity ball that raised the fantastic total of £50,000 for Pendleside Hospice and Burnley Community Grocery.
By Sue Plunkett
The chosen charities of Crow Wood Hotel in Burnley, the ball was held there and guests and event sponsors came together to raise funds and bid generously during the auction to win a selection of coveted prizes and experiences.
