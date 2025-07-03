In photos: 17 images from Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College prom (part two)

By Sue Plunkett
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 15:16 BST
The red carpet was rolled out for the annual prom celebration at Burnley’s Blessed Trinity RC College.

Students and staff celebrated the very special evening at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel in Clayton-le-Moors. Here is a second gallery of fantastic photos taken by photographer Andy Ford. To view the photos in the first spread please click HERE.

.

1. In photos: Prom night for students at Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley

. Photo: ANDY FORD

Photo Sales
.

2. In photos: Prom night for students at Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley

. Photo: ANDY FORD

Photo Sales
.

3. In photos: Prom night for students at Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley

. Photo: ANDY FORD

Photo Sales
.

4. In photos: Prom night for students at Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley

. Photo: ANDY FORD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyStudents
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice