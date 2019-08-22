Imogen has her eyes on the prize for Specsavers Burnley

A Burnley woman has been chosen from thousands of proud glasses wearers as a finalist for Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year.

Imogen Guy (19) from Burnley could follow in the footsteps of last year’s award winner Shane Haron, and take home £10,000 and have the chance to mingle with the stars at the annual Spectacle Wearer of the Year Awards.

Glasses wearers across the UK and Republic of Ireland have been showing off their specs style by sharing their selfies online throughout the spring and summer.

Imogen was invited to visit her local Specsavers store in Burnley to receive a bottle of champagne, a certificate and a £150 glasses voucher.

Imogen said: "I started to wear glasses when I was seven years old and I remember being so excited to choose my first pair. Twelve years later and I still love being able to match my outfit with the perfect pair of specs."

Michael Jackson, store director at Specsavers Burnley, said: ‘“We’re delighted with how far Imogen has come in the competition. We really hope she goes on to win the grand prize, and everyone in the Burnley store will be rooting for her over the next few weeks.”

The awards were launched by Strictly Come Dancing star and TV personality Oti Mabuse earlier this year. If she triumphs in her category, Imogen will meet Oti and rub shoulders with many other celebs at the glitzy awards ceremony at London’s 8 Northumberland Avenue in October.

There are eight categories including a social media winner voted for by the public. All category winners will win a VIP makeover, with one overall winner taking home the ultimate accolade in specs wearing.