'I'm A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here' eating challenge goes down a treat at Burnley primary school

In the chair for the challenge at St Mary's RC Primary in Holcombe Drive was Chris Pearson who is a sports coach with FUNDA physical education, children's activity and childcare provider.

Chris was 'treated' to a range of weird and wonderful foods, ranging from mealworms to cold mushy peas!

The challenge was held to encourage pupils to donate items to Burnley Together for the food parcels they will be making up for disadvantaged families over Christmas.

FUNDA sports coach Chris Pearson prepares to start his 'I'm A Celebrity...' eating challenge

All our children sat in the hall to cheer Chris on and he completed the challenge and the 'sick bucket' remained empty.

As a treat FUNDA donated use of its indoor inflatable for the pupils to enjoy on the last day of term.

One of the students prepares to present sports coach Chris with his 'I'm A Celebrity' eating challenge