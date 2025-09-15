Ighten Mount Social Club members raise money for new defibrillator

Members of a social club in Burnley have banded together to raise money for a potentially life-saving defibrilator to be installed.

Ighten Mount Bowling Club members and staff undertook various fund-raising activities to pay for the vital equipment, which has now been installed on the club in Romford Street, Ightenhill.

Money was raised through regular raffles hosted in the members’ lounge, a donation pot by the till and even one of the members, Jack Watson, ran a half-marathon to help with the fund-raising efforts.

Staff member Cody Slater said: “The club has been raising money for a number of months now in aid of a defibrillator on the outside of our building. Our members have done brilliantly, coming together in aid of a wonderful cause, and we have amazingly been successful and now have a defibrillator fitted.

Bruno Pimenta and Cody Slater unveil Ighten Mlount Bowling Club's new defibrillator

“A large portion of our members our elderly, so it was really important to us that we have the means to support them, or anyone attending the club, should their health require. As a sports club, with a bowling green and regular bowling tournaments, it also seemed beneficial.

“Whilst it is of course an item we never wish to actually have to use, we are so pleased that we have a defibrillator and, as stated, really proud of the members of our club for helping to raise funds for such an incredible cause.”