Iconic village pub Hapton Inn forced to close three weeks before Christmas amid staff shortages

On the Hapton Inn's facebook page, he wrote: "In light of recent events, unfortunately the decision has been made to shut the pub completely until further notice. Therefore, Wednesdays Christmas market event won’t be taking place. I apologise for any inconvenience caused."

This announcement follows a message, which was posted yesterday which read: "We’ve got some tough news to share and we hope everyone understands and is compassionate with our decision. Since our kitchen team has been reducing and we’ve been struggling to replace them with suitable candidates, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to continue as a drinking establishment only. We've got some tough news to share and we hope everyone understands and are compassionate with our decision."