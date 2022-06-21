Reflect, rejoice, remember are the themes of the parade which takes place on Sunday, (June 26th). The triple meaning is for reflection on past conflicts and to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict and celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee.

Gathering at Memorial Park at 10-15am, the parade will continue through the town for a service of remembrance on the town hall steps.

A special parade and service will be one of the highlights of Padiham on Parade this weekend, which is back for the first time since before the pandemic.

VIP guests include Mrs Christine Kirk Vice Lord- Lieutenant of Lancashire, Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham, the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Cosima Townley and Deputy Mayor of Padiham Councillor Peter Haigh.

Two Chelsea Pensioners will be among the guests and organisers have said that any Falkland Veterans that wish to join the parade are more than welcome.

Organiser Vince Pridden said: "All of Padiham primary schools, cadet forces and youth groups have been invited to attend both the service and parade .

"We hope to see has many as possible parading and flag waving through the town, lining the route and adding to the atmosphere to make it a real spectacle."

The Accrington Pipe Band will play and during the service Padiham community choir will perform a melody of 40s songs. The service will finish with the National Anthem lead by the local schools and for all to join in.

Vince added: "A special thanks must go to the local clergy Rev Shannon Ledbetter, Fr Roger Parker, Rev Kit Walker and Sgt Lee Hargreaves parade marshall for the day."

A full size replica Hurricane aircraft is one of the main attractions at the 1940s weekend, now in its fifth year, that kicks off this Friday, (June 24th) with a ballroom blitz in the town hall ballroom.

Saturday, begins at 10am with music 1940s style in the ballroom. Throughout the day there will be live entertainment in the ballroom.

There will be a Punch and Judy show and story teller and the town hall plaza will see the return of the Rossendale Clog Dancers.