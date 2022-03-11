Iconic Burnley pizza takeaway awarded Food Hygiene rating

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.

This includes handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

A rating of five shows that hygiene standards are very good.

Enzo's in Colne Road, Burnley, has received its Food Hygiene Standards rating

The food hygiene rating scheme does not provide information on the following factors including quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort.