A village football club has netted £35,000 to help it go up a league as a community facility.

Hurst Green Football Club has scored the cash from the Government’s Rural England Prosperity Fund. The fund, administered by Ribble Valley Borough Council, aims to strengthen the rural economy by supporting capital projects that boost small businesses and improve community infrastructure.

Hurst Green Football Club, which was founded in 1916, fields three senior teams and attracts up to 100 enthusiastic spectators every home game.

It also offers training opportunities for boys aged over 16 and has ambitious plans to set up junior teams for boys and girls in partnership with local primary schools.

Hurst Green Football Club chairman Simon Tipton, with (from the left) club secretary Sam Hayes, EcoGiants managing director Christian Gillibrand and Ribble Valley Deputy Mayor Simon O’Rourke.

The club’s chairman Simon Tipton said: “Hurst Green Football Club is a thriving community hub giving people the chance to socialise, volunteer and support their local team and we now have a clubhouse where we can serve food and refreshments. We are delighted to receive this grant, which has enabled us to put solar panels on our clubhouse, new flooring and seating inside and decking outside, so that it can be used as a community event space.

“I would like to thank Ribble Valley Borough Council staff, club secretary Sam Hayes and Clitheroe energy efficiency company EcoGiants for their hard work in helping us go up a league as a community facility.”