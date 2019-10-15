Hundreds work out at Burnley Leisure's new class

An amazing 430 people worked out at Burnley's St Peter's Leisure Centre in just two evenings of a new fitness class.

Burnley Leisure’s Les Mills launch nights saw Burnley folk try out BodyPump, BodyCombat, BodyBalance and Sh’bam, demonstrated with master trainers.

Operations manager Sarah Drinkwater said: “We have received fabulous feedback from all that attended on the nights. To have the sports hall full of people was really pleasing to see and the energy within the hall was outstanding."

Burnley Leisure’s area manager Scott Bryce said: “Our members are the heart and soul of Burnley Leisure and we really appreciate all members supporting us on this launch. The team are continuing to improve our ultimate training experiences within all our classes at Padiham and St Peter’s Leisure Centres."