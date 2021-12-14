Hundreds of hedges planted in Colne to form wildlife corridor near school

Colne Youth Action Group (CYAG) planted 420 whips to form an all year-round colour hedge round the majority of the road-facing perimeter of the Byron Road site it shares with Park Primary School last week.

The hedge will filter particulates from the road for children and young people using the field, as well as forming a wildlife corridor and giving passers by something beautiful to admire.

Karen Howarth, CYAG’s senior youth worker, explained: “We have been successful with grants that are helping us to press forward with our green agenda.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The volunteer planters

"The Woodland Trust provided all the whips, canes and guards for the fledgling hedge and we have just heard we have received £1,000 from Pendle Council’s Climate Emergency Fund to enable us to create raised beds ready for herb and vegetable growing in the spring. We are really grateful for both of these awards.”

CYAG is currently in formal lease negotiations with Lancashire County Council regarding the former Youth Zone building on Byron Road.

“It is heartening that we had such community support for our mass hedge planting effort last week”, said Sarah Cockburn-Price, chairman of trustees.

“It is true what they say: Many hands make light work! Our top shout out needs to go to XLCR, which released some of its staff to help out. They are a great team and operations director, Tracey Whalley, brought much needed seasonal refreshments to keep us all going.

"Other groups who helped us were Open Gate, Park Primary School and Pendle Council. Quite a few members of the public pitched up in grim weather too and we are grateful to them all.”