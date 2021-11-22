Hundreds more young people on Universal Credit found work across Burnley and Pendle

The Kickstart scheme has created hundreds of jobs for young people locally

As part of the Plan for Jobs, launched last year to support jobs during the pandemic and help us build back better, the £2 billion Kickstart Scheme pays businesses to create high-quality jobs for 16-24 year olds on Universal Credit.

The scheme gives young people within the borough the opportunity to find work, develop their skills, and get a crucial first step on the career ladder.

In Burnley, 220 young people have found work through it, while in Pendle 120 have benefited.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham said: "It's fantastic news that 220 young people within Burnley and Padiham have already secured employment through the Kickstart Scheme.

"I'm calling on all local employers to make use of this scheme, which provides full funding to create new jobs for 16 to 24 year olds. Because by getting their foot on the jobs ladder young people gain the experience they need to gain a high wage, high skilled job in the future.

"This is part of my Plan for Jobs in our borough so if you're a local employer please do have a look at on gov.uk for all the details."

The Kickstart Scheme is just one part of the Conservative Government’s Plan for Jobs, which also includes the £2.9 billion Restart Scheme, helping over one million long-term unemployed people find work; the Job Entry Targeted Support (JETS) scheme supporting at those unemployed for over 3 months; and the Lifetime Skills Guarantee, offering 11 million adults a free qualification at any point in their life.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said: “The pandemic has been tough for young people, especially those looking for a job – we want to ensure that no young person is left behind as we continue our recovery.

“The Conservative Government’s Kickstart Scheme is helping us deliver on that mission – getting 120 young people into work across Pendle – as part of the 100,000 helped nationwide.