Hundreds attend iftar hosted by Pendle's Usmaniyah Indian takeaway
A closeknit community came together for a meal to experience the warmth and hospitality of Ramadam.
The Usmaniyah Indian takeaway hosted the first community Iftar event with traditional food in Barnoldswick Town Square.
A local iman performed the call to prayer and there were also guest speakers who shared their insights and experiences of the holy month of Ramadam when muslims fast from dawn to sunset. Iftar is the meal that breaks the fast each day.
Around 400 people attended the event, which was also hosted by Barnoldswick Town Council, including The Mayor of Pendle Coun. Yasser Iqbal.