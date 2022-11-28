This is not the first time the Duchess has partnered with Fr Alex Frost at St Matthew the Apostle with Holy Trinity Church as during the pandemic her charity Sarah's Trust donated 500 gift packs which were distributed across the estates in Alex's parish which covers the Griffin and Stoops Estate in South West Burnley.

Via Sarah's charity another substantial donation has been made to provide Christmas gifts for children who may not be as fortunate as others in the town.

Fr Alex said: “It's such a kind gesture and I'm delighted to forward this donation to 'Burnley Together' who will ensure the money is spent on toys and gifts for people who might find Christmas a struggle this year.”

It is hoped that in the New Year, Sarah will visit Burnley to meet residents who have been hit the hardest by the cost-of-living crisis which has hit many parts of the town really hard and to see where further assistance may be provided.

Fr Alex has recently published a book entitled 'Our Daily Bread, Argos to The Altar' which explores some of the issues surrounding poverty and recently featured in a Reuters about Burnley and some of the challenges the town faces.

Top publishers Harper Collins have published the book, which includes a foreword from Tony Blair’s former press secretary and Burnley football fan Alastair Campbell.

