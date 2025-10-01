After three decades at the heart of Whalley’s nightlife, Jonny and Becky Crompton have seen hospitality at its best and its hardest.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple, who run Alta in Accrington Road, have weathered the changing habits of clubbers, shifts in music trends, and the financial strain of running a venue in a climate of rising costs and falling footfall. But despite the hurdles, they say Whalley’s nightlife remains as vibrant as ever – and many of the rumours about the village in recent years simply don’t reflect the reality.

“It’s definitely a tough game at the moment,” Becky said. “Electricity bills and overheads are sky high, and at the same time people are watching what they spend. When you can pick up a case of beer for a tenner in the supermarket, you can’t blame people for thinking twice about paying pub prices.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky Crompton and Jonny Crompton owners of Alta in Whalley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Cromptons first took over the venue 30 years ago when it was known as Rio’s, later rebranding it as Rendezvous, then Alta. The most recent transformation into Alta came during COVID, with a full refurbishment, a new stage and lighting system, and a fresh push towards live music and events.

At first, tribute nights and live bands looked promising, but the model quickly proved unsustainable.

“We were putting bands on Thursday through Sunday, £300 to £500 a time, plus staff costsm and sometimes only 30 or 40 people would come through the door,” Jonny said. “Every band said the building was fantastic for acoustics, but it just didn’t pay.”

After 18 months of trying, the pair pivoted back to their roots – busy Saturday nights aimed at younger crowds, supplemented with monthly specialist events such as Mod, 60s and soul nights, Sunday vinyl DJ sessions, and private hire for weddings and birthdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exterior of Alta in Whalley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“Saturday nights have always stayed strong,” Jonny said. “It’s 18 to 25-year-olds mainly, and they come week in, week out. With the older crowd, it’s more effort, more cost, and you don’t get that consistency.”

That steady younger audience has helped Alta keep its footing, but the couple say it’s not just their venue benefitting; the wider Whalley scene is healthier than outsiders often give it credit for.

“People like to talk, and over the years there’s been all sorts of rumours about trouble in Whalley,” Becky said. “But the reality is very different. The work between the venues has never been stronger. We’ve got great communication between us, the door staff, and the local authorities. Security is better than it’s ever been, and everyone is pulling in the same direction to keep Whalley a safe, fun place to go out.”

She added that the close ties between pubs, bars and late-night venues are one of Whalley’s strengths, helping the village remain a destination despite the pressures on nightlife across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interior of Alta in Whalley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Despite the challenges, the couple say this year has been one of their best in recent memory.

“We feel like we’ve found our path now,” Becky said. “We’re constantly improving. New DJs, new lighting, changing things when they’re not working. We’ve tried so many things over the years and this feels right. It’s still peaks and troughs, but we’re confident in where we’re heading.”